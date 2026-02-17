Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A worker was sacked over his side hustle. Here are 5 tips for employees with second gigs

By Kerry Brown, Professor of Employment and Industry, School of Business and Law, Edith Cowan University
A recent case before the Fair Work Commission has revealed the limits of being able to work a second job when you are employed full time.

An employee was sacked for holding a second job, which he says he had fully disclosed to his employer. The worker took his case to the Fair Work Commission, claiming he was unfairly dismissed by his employer.

Dismissal is the termination for a breach of conditions of employment. An employee may go to the Fair Work Commission and make a claim…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
