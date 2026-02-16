Beyond the beaches, Wellington’s catastrophic sewage spill could be bad news for coastal ecosystems
By James J Bell, Professor of Marine Biology, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Christopher Cornwall, Lecturer in Marine Biology, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Ohad Peleg, Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Biological Sciences, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Sewage spills are often seen as short-term public health crises. But the ecological impacts can be lasting, especially if combined with marine heatwaves and storms.
