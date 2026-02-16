Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Beyond the beaches, Wellington’s catastrophic sewage spill could be bad news for coastal ecosystems

By James J Bell, Professor of Marine Biology, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Christopher Cornwall, Lecturer in Marine Biology, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Ohad Peleg, Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Biological Sciences, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Sewage spills are often seen as short-term public health crises. But the ecological impacts can be lasting, especially if combined with marine heatwaves and storms.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
