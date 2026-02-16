Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Warming winters are disrupting the hidden world of fungi – the result can shift mountain grasslands to scrub

By Stephanie Kivlin, Associate Professor of Ecology, University of Tennessee
Aimee Classen, Professor of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, University of Michigan
Lara A. Souza, Associate Professor of Plant Biology, University of Oklahoma
Over a three-decade experiment in the Rocky Mountains, fungi and plant life fundamentally changed. The result has consequences for cattle and wildlife.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ski mountaineering is making its Winter Olympics debut at Milano Cortina 2026
~ Play reduces stress and lifts wellbeing – and adults benefit as much as children do
~ 55,000 extra social housing homes are being built. But a new study shows that boom still falls short
~ What causes depression? What we know, don’t know and suspect
~ Amazon’s Ring wanted to track your pets. It revealed the future of surveillance
~ Are the costumes for Wuthering Heights accurate? No. Are they magnificent? Absolutely yes
~ A history of assassination reveals how ‘targeted killings’ became an extension of state power
~ South Africa is moving away from coal – how mines and power stations could be used for green energy and farming
~ Sand mining and Kenya’s building boom: better rules are needed, but not from the top down
~ Mediation can speed up justice in South Africa: legal scholar makes the case
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter