South Africa is moving away from coal – how mines and power stations could be used for green energy and farming
By Sandeep Pai, Senior Lead, International Energy Transitions and Executive in Residence, Duke University
Jennifer Lee Broadhurst, Professor emeritus, University of Cape Town
The South African government and coal industry need to move fast to set up a plan to turn old coal mines and power stations into job-creating hubs after they close.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, February 16, 2026