Human Rights Observatory

Burkina Faso has dissolved all political parties: why African coup leaders often turn on the people who supported them

By Salah Ben Hammou, Postdoctoral Research Associate, Rice University
The end of January 2026 effectively marked the end of party politics in Burkina Faso. On 29 January, Captain Ibrahim Traoré’s government formally dissolved all political parties, including those that had supported his September 2022 coup.

Parties had already been suspendedThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
