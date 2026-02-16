Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Draining wetlands produces substantial emissions in the Canadian Prairies

By Kerri Finlay, Professor, Department of Biology, University of Regina
Colin Whitfield, Associate Professor, School of Environment and Sustainability, University of Saskatchewan
Lauren Bortolotti, Adjunct Professor, School of Environment and Sustainability, University of Saskatchewan
The value of wetlands on the landscape cannot be overstated — they store and filter water, provide wildlife habitat, cool the atmosphere and sequester carbon. Yet, in the farmland area of Canada’s Prairies, wetlands are being drained to increase crop production and expand urban development.

While wetlands sequester carbon, they also naturally release greenhouse gases (GHG) into the atmosphere. That means the impact of wetland drainage on net GHG emissions was previously difficult to determine.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ South Africa is moving away from coal – how mines and power stations could be used for green energy and farming
~ Sand mining and Kenya’s building boom: better rules are needed, but not from the top down
~ Mediation can speed up justice in South Africa: legal scholar makes the case
~ Burkina Faso has dissolved all political parties: why African coup leaders often turn on the people who supported them
~ Home care: The Dutch model that challenges bureaucracy
~ How vaccines give our immune systems a home advantage
~ How 1.5 million km of undersea internet cables can double up as an earthquake and tsunami warning system
~ What it really means to love your job — and when that love can become a liability
~ What the National Gallery staff cuts reveal about the state of arts funding
~ Cold and expensive v hot, cheap and eco-friendly: the contrasting histories of home heating in the UK and Sweden
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter