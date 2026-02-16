Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Home care: The Dutch model that challenges bureaucracy

By Sharda S. Nandram, Full Professor Business & Spirituality & Hindu Spirituality & Society, Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam
Puneet K. Bindlish, Assistant Professor - Hindu Spirituality - Spiritual Care, Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam
Raysa Geaquinto Rocha, Lecturer at the University of Essex and Assistant Professor at the VU Amsterdam, European Academy of Management (EURAM)
Silver economy: an in-home help service provider in the Netherlands is revolutionising care delivery for the elderly with a streamlined, patient-centred approach that trusts community nurses and caregivers.The Conversation


