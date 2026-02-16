What it really means to love your job — and when that love can become a liability
By Nick Turner, Professor and Future Fund Chair in Leadership, Haskayne School of Business, University of Calgary
Julian Barling, Distinguished Professor and Borden Chair of Leadership, Smith School of Business, Queen's University, Ontario
Kaylee Somerville, PhD Candidate, Smith School of Business, Queen's University
Zhanna Lyubykh, Assistant Professor, Beedie School of Business, Simon Fraser University
What does it mean to love your job?
The language of love has become increasingly common in contemporary discussions of work. People say they want to love their jobs, organizations promise roles candidates will love, and recruitment ads frame employment as an emotional commitment rather than an economic transaction.
Yet despite its ubiquity, the idea of “loving your job” is rarely defined with precision. What does it actually mean to love your job? And is that kind of love always good for employees and organizations?…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, February 16, 2026