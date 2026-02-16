Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Greece Continues Its Relentless Assault on Civil Society

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Greek emergency personnel wait to transfer bodies of dead migrants, following migrant's boat collision with coast guard off the island of Chios, in the port of Chios, Greece, February 3, 2026. © 2026 Konstantinos Anagnostou/Reuters The recent acquittal of 24 humanitarian workersby a court in Lesbos, in what the European Parliament called the “largest case of criminalization of solidarity in Europe”, should have been a turning point in the Greek government’s assault on civil society. Instead, it has doubled down.On February 5, Greece’s Parliament passed a government-led…


