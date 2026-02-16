Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Philippines: Duterte ICC Hearing Set to Begin

By Human Rights Watch
Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is seen on a screen in the courtroom of the International Criminal Court, in The Hague, Netherlands, March 14, 2025.  © 2025 Peter Dejong/AP Photo (The Hague) – The International Criminal Court (ICC)'s first major hearing in the case against former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is a critical step in ensuring justice for victims of the Philippines' "war on drugs," Human Rights Watch said today in a question-and-answer document on the upcoming proceedings. From February 23 to 27, 2026, a panel of three ICC…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
