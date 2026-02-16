Michelin-star restaurants’ quiet luxury approach to marketing has to adapt in the era of social media
By Christina O'Connor, Associate Professor in Marketing, University of Limerick
Dean Creevey, Assistant Professor in Marketing, School of Business, Maynooth University
Joseph Coughlan, Professor of Marketing, Maynooth University
Chanel, Christian Louboutin and Hermès are names that are synonymous with luxury, signifying elegance, craftmanship and prestige. These brands often use subtle, mysterious signals to communicate their status – things like minimalist designs or the red sole on a Louboutin shoe. Often termed “quiet luxury”, this trend is also seen in the world of high-end dining.
This approach to luxury branding is aimed at creating a desire in consumers to learn these signals. In this way, you become part of an exclusive group…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, February 16, 2026