Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A history of pancake recipes – from Elizabethan ale to the invention of self-raising flour

By Sara Read, Lecturer in English, Loughborough University
With Pancake Day fast approaching, let’s go back in time to look at the history of the humble dish.

Recipes from the first published cookbooks show that in England, pancakes were made very thinly – hence the phrase “flat as a pancake” – from lots of wet ingredients that were forbidden during the impending pre-Easter Lenten Fast. Eggs, cream, butter and animal fats are all products from which people were meant to abstain, alongside all other meats.

It makes sense, then, that the dish, generally…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
