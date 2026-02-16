Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why the UK has announced a border security deal with China – and what it could mean for small boat crossings

By David L. Suber, Departmental Lecturer in Criminology, University of Oxford
The UK’s prime minister, Keir Starmer, recently visited China to announce what was described as a reset in relations between London and Beijing. Among the economic and diplomatic announcements was a surprising element: a new agreement on border security.

Under the deal, the UK and China committed to closer cooperation to disrupt the supply of engines and equipment…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Greece Continues Its Relentless Assault on Civil Society
~ Philippines: Duterte ICC Hearing Set to Begin
~ Michelin-star restaurants’ quiet luxury approach to marketing has to adapt in the era of social media
~ A history of pancake recipes – from Elizabethan ale to the invention of self-raising flour
~ Does the cold really ‘seep into your bones’?
~ Economists and environmental scientists see the world differently – here’s why that matters
~ How do people know their interests? The shortest player in the NBA shows how self-belief matters more than biology
~ White men file workplace discrimination claims but are less likely to face inequity than other groups
~ Atrocities take place in democratic nations as well as autocratic ones – our database has logged them all
~ Egypt: Refugees in hiding amid crackdown involving arbitrary arrests and unlawful deportations
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter