How do people know their interests? The shortest player in the NBA shows how self-belief matters more than biology

By Greg Edwards, Adjunct Lecturer of English and Technical Communications, Missouri University of Science and Technology
Some people seem to be born to excel at certain activities. But having opportunities to try new things and get better at them can lead to lifelong passions.The Conversation


