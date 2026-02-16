Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

White men file workplace discrimination claims but are less likely to face inequity than other groups

By Donald T. Tomaskovic-Devey, Professor of Sociology and Director of the Center for Employment Equity, UMass Amherst
Steven Boutcher, Associate Professor of Social Science Research, UMass Amherst
In December 2025, Andrea Lucas, the chair of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, invited white men to file more sex- and race-based discrimination complaints against their employers.

“Are you a white male who has experienced discrimination at work based on your race or sex? You may have a claim to recover money under federal civil rights laws. Contact the @USEEOC as soon as possible,” she wrote in a post on X.

In February…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Greece Continues Its Relentless Assault on Civil Society
~ Philippines: Duterte ICC Hearing Set to Begin
~ Michelin-star restaurants’ quiet luxury approach to marketing has to adapt in the era of social media
~ A history of pancake recipes – from Elizabethan ale to the invention of self-raising flour
~ Does the cold really ‘seep into your bones’?
~ Economists and environmental scientists see the world differently – here’s why that matters
~ Why the UK has announced a border security deal with China – and what it could mean for small boat crossings
~ How do people know their interests? The shortest player in the NBA shows how self-belief matters more than biology
~ Atrocities take place in democratic nations as well as autocratic ones – our database has logged them all
~ Egypt: Refugees in hiding amid crackdown involving arbitrary arrests and unlawful deportations
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter