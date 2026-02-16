Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Atrocities take place in democratic nations as well as autocratic ones – our database has logged them all

By David Cingranelli, Professor of Political Science and Co-Director of the Human Rights Institute, Binghamton University, State University of New York
Skip Mark, Associate professor of political science, University of Rhode Island
Thousands of people were killed by Iranian security forces in days of protests in January 2026. Meanwhile, in the same month, the killing of two protesters in Minneapolis shone a light on the use of fatal…The Conversation


