Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Egypt: Refugees in hiding amid crackdown involving arbitrary arrests and unlawful deportations

By Amnesty International
In recent months, the Egyptian authorities renewed their campaign of arbitrarily detaining and unlawfully deporting refugees and asylum seekers solely on the basis of their irregular immigration status in blatant violation of the principle of non-refoulement and Egypt’s own asylum law, Amnesty International said today. Refugees or asylum seekers registered with the UN High Commissioner […] The post Egypt: Refugees in hiding amid crackdown involving arbitrary arrests and unlawful deportations appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
