Human Rights Observatory

Coles accused of ‘utterly misleading’ discounts as major court case kicks off

By Jeannie Marie Paterson, Professor of Law (consumer protections and credit law), The University of Melbourne
The Federal Court will have to decide whether Coles’ ‘Down Down’ discounts were genuine, or crossed a line into misleading conduct.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
