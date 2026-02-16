Tolerance.ca
Kazakhstan: Draft Constitution Raises Rights Concerns

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokaev speaks during his televised address to the nation in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, January 7, 2022. © © 2022 Kazakhstan's Presidential Press Service via AP, File (Berlin) – The Kazakhstan Constitutional Commission’s proposed amendments to the country’s constitution would severely weaken checks on executive power and fundamental human rights protections, Human Rights Watch said today.Police have responded to public criticism of the changes by intimidating and arresting journalists, lawyers, and social media users. The draft…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
