Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Coalition leads in Victorian DemosAU poll, with One Nation posting 21% support

By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist) at The Conversation; and Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
The Coalition is pulling ahead in Victoria, polling at 29%, while One Nation is just two points behind Labor, nine months out from the November election.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Who has most access to the top? What 5 years of transport ministers’ diaries reveal
~ Thousands of paywalled research papers could be freed with this simple fix
~ Runners, flat shoes or bare foot – what should I wear to lift weights?
~ Trump has scrapped the long-standing legal basis for tackling climate emissions
~ A new diagnosis of ‘profound autism’ is on the cards. Here’s what could change
~ Why your brain has to work harder in an open-plan office than private offices: study
~ The peer review system is breaking down. Here’s how we can fix it
~ Labor is set for a big win in the South Australian election. But will One Nation cause ructions?
~ Your say: week beginning February 16
~ Ramaphosa and a stable electricity system in South Africa: the devils are in the detail
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter