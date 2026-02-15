Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thousands of paywalled research papers could be freed with this simple fix

By Siegfried Gudergan, Professor of Strategy & Associate Dean (Research), James Cook University; Aalto University
Wayne Bradshaw, Adjunct Lecturer in English, University of Tasmania
Publicly funded research underpins much of daily life, from policy decisions to innovation and public debate. When research remains inaccessible, its value is diminished.

Australia has made real progress on open access to research. In 2024, around 59% of papers authored by researchers in Australia were freely available online.

Yet a large and mostly invisible gap remains. Hundreds of thousands of Australian research papers remain locked behind publisher paywalls, even though many of them could legally be shared…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The Coalition leads in Victorian DemosAU poll, with One Nation posting 21% support
~ Who has most access to the top? What 5 years of transport ministers’ diaries reveal
~ Runners, flat shoes or bare foot – what should I wear to lift weights?
~ Trump has scrapped the long-standing legal basis for tackling climate emissions
~ A new diagnosis of ‘profound autism’ is on the cards. Here’s what could change
~ Why your brain has to work harder in an open-plan office than private offices: study
~ The peer review system is breaking down. Here’s how we can fix it
~ Labor is set for a big win in the South Australian election. But will One Nation cause ructions?
~ Your say: week beginning February 16
~ Ramaphosa and a stable electricity system in South Africa: the devils are in the detail
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter