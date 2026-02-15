Thousands of paywalled research papers could be freed with this simple fix
By Siegfried Gudergan, Professor of Strategy & Associate Dean (Research), James Cook University; Aalto University
Wayne Bradshaw, Adjunct Lecturer in English, University of Tasmania
Publicly funded research underpins much of daily life, from policy decisions to innovation and public debate. When research remains inaccessible, its value is diminished.
Australia has made real progress on open access to research. In 2024, around 59% of papers authored by researchers in Australia were freely available online.
Yet a large and mostly invisible gap remains. Hundreds of thousands of Australian research papers remain locked behind publisher paywalls, even though many of them could legally be shared…
