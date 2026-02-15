Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Runners, flat shoes or bare foot – what should I wear to lift weights?

By Hunter Bennett, Lecturer in Exercise Science, Adelaide University
If you go to the gym often, you might have been told you shouldn’t lift weights in runners.

The common belief is it is bad for your performance and can lead to injuries.

But is this really the case? Let’s unpack the science.

What your feet are doing when you lift


Your feet are key to exercising safely and effectively.

When you walk and run, they act like a springs and help propel you forward with each step. Your feet also help you maintain…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The Coalition leads in Victorian DemosAU poll, with One Nation posting 21% support
~ Who has most access to the top? What 5 years of transport ministers’ diaries reveal
~ Thousands of paywalled research papers could be freed with this simple fix
~ Trump has scrapped the long-standing legal basis for tackling climate emissions
~ A new diagnosis of ‘profound autism’ is on the cards. Here’s what could change
~ Why your brain has to work harder in an open-plan office than private offices: study
~ The peer review system is breaking down. Here’s how we can fix it
~ Labor is set for a big win in the South Australian election. But will One Nation cause ructions?
~ Your say: week beginning February 16
~ Ramaphosa and a stable electricity system in South Africa: the devils are in the detail
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter