A new diagnosis of ‘profound autism’ is on the cards. Here’s what could change
By Kelsie Boulton, Senior Research Fellow in Child Neurodevelopment, Brain and Mind Centre, University of Sydney
Marie Antoinette Hodge, Clinical Lecturer, University of Sydney
Rebecca Sutherland, Lecturer & Speech Pathologist, University of Sydney
Every autistic child has individual strengths and needs. New research investigates how a category of ‘profound autism’ could impact their diagnosis and supports.
- Sunday, February 15, 2026