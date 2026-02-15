Tolerance.ca
Why your brain has to work harder in an open-plan office than private offices: study

By Libby (Elizabeth) Sander, MBA Director & Associate Professor of Organisational Behaviour, Bond Business School, Bond University
Since the pandemic, offices around the world have quietly shrunk. Many organisations don’t need as much floor space or as many desks, given many staff now do a mix of hybrid work from home and the office.

But on days when more staff are required to be in, office spaces can feel noticeably busier and noisier. Despite so much focus on…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
