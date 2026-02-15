Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Your say: week beginning February 16

By Judy Ingham, Newsletter Producer, The Conversation
A better way to control inflation, a warning about whooping cough and consideration for renters in housing conversations: an edited selection of your views.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Trump has scrapped the long-standing legal basis for tackling climate emissions
~ A new diagnosis of ‘profound autism’ is on the cards. Here’s what could change
~ Why your brain has to work harder in an open-plan office than private offices: study
~ The peer review system is breaking down. Here’s how we can fix it
~ Labor is set for a big win in the South Australian election. But will One Nation cause ructions?
~ Ramaphosa and a stable electricity system in South Africa: the devils are in the detail
~ Does South Africa have a future without power cuts? Ramaphosa intervenes, but the drama isn’t over
~ As Alberta separatists court the U.S., prosperity is fuelling a sovereigntist turn
~ Gene-edited meat in Canada: To label or not to label?
~ When norovirus hits the Olympics: The science behind the spread
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter