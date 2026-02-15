Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

As Alberta separatists court the U.S., prosperity is fuelling a sovereigntist turn

By Tamara Krawchenko, Associate Professor, School of Public Administration, University of Victoria
Alberta is not a place that ‘doesn’t matter’ economically; the anger of those who want to separate from Canada stems from the belief that it matters a great deal and is still being disrespected.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Trump has scrapped the long-standing legal basis for tackling climate emissions
~ A new diagnosis of ‘profound autism’ is on the cards. Here’s what could change
~ Why your brain has to work harder in an open-plan office than private offices: study
~ The peer review system is breaking down. Here’s how we can fix it
~ Labor is set for a big win in the South Australian election. But will One Nation cause ructions?
~ Your say: week beginning February 16
~ Ramaphosa and a stable electricity system in South Africa: the devils are in the detail
~ Does South Africa have a future without power cuts? Ramaphosa intervenes, but the drama isn’t over
~ Gene-edited meat in Canada: To label or not to label?
~ When norovirus hits the Olympics: The science behind the spread
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter