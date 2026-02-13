Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bangladesh Nationalist party secures victory in first election since Sheikh Hasina’s ousting

By Shahzad Uddin, Director, Centre for Accountability and Global Development, University of Essex
Bangladeshi voters went to the polls on February 12 for the first election to take place since the ousting of Sheikh Hasina in 2024.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Like a scene out of a horror movie’: UN report warns of war crimes in Sudan’s El Fasher
~ Pregnancy and pre-eclampsia: is aspirin the answer for everyone?
~ How a largely forgotten Supreme Court case can help prevent an executive branch takeover of federal elections
~ Colombia: Four months after the attack on Yendri Velásquez and Luis Peche, justice remains pending
~ Global: European states must retract outrageous attacks on UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese
~ Italy’s Harsh Immigration Bill Puts Lives at Risk
~ Indonesia: Police Disperse Papuans Protesting ‘Food Estate’ Project
~ Voting in supermarkets, bank cards as ID and £500,000 fines for breaking the rules – how British elections could be about to change
~ Votes at 16: the UK government has a fight on its hands – but are politicians all missing the point?
~ Don’t fall in love this Valentine’s Day – read Wuthering Heights
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter