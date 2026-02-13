Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pregnancy and pre-eclampsia: is aspirin the answer for everyone?

By Patricia Maguire, Professor, School of Biomolecular and Biomedical Science, University College Dublin
A new study has ignited the debate over whether every pregnant woman should take low-dose aspirin.

For years, it has been recommended for women at high risk of pre-eclampsia. This dangerous condition can cause high blood pressure and organ damage. The argument for giving it to all pregnant women is straightforward: current screening isn’t perfect, and pre-eclampsia can be hard to predict.

Aspirin is cheap, widely available and…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Like a scene out of a horror movie’: UN report warns of war crimes in Sudan’s El Fasher
~ Bangladesh Nationalist party secures victory in first election since Sheikh Hasina’s ousting
~ How a largely forgotten Supreme Court case can help prevent an executive branch takeover of federal elections
~ Colombia: Four months after the attack on Yendri Velásquez and Luis Peche, justice remains pending
~ Global: European states must retract outrageous attacks on UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese
~ Italy’s Harsh Immigration Bill Puts Lives at Risk
~ Indonesia: Police Disperse Papuans Protesting ‘Food Estate’ Project
~ Voting in supermarkets, bank cards as ID and £500,000 fines for breaking the rules – how British elections could be about to change
~ Votes at 16: the UK government has a fight on its hands – but are politicians all missing the point?
~ Don’t fall in love this Valentine’s Day – read Wuthering Heights
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter