Colombia: Four months after the attack on Yendri Velásquez and Luis Peche, justice remains pending

By Amnesty International
Four months after the armed attack against Venezuelan activists Yendri Velásquez and Luis Peche in Bogotá, the authorities have yet to present clear progress in the investigation or guarantee full protection measures, warns Amnesty International, while expressing concern over the risks faced by many Venezuelans who have been forced to flee their country without receiving adequate international protection.  "This attack cannot be treated as an isolated case. It reflects the […]


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
