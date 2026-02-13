Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Italy’s Harsh Immigration Bill Puts Lives at Risk

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The Italian Navy ship Libra in the Adriatic Sea off the coast of Albania, April 11, 2025.  © 2025 Vlasov Sulaj/AP Photo Before she was elected prime minister, Giorgia Meloni threatened to impose a naval blockade in the Mediterranean Sea to stop boats carrying migrants and asylum seekers from reaching Italy. Her government has now proposed draft legislation that will allow it to do just that.The bill, approved by the cabinet on February 11, would allow the government to prohibit boats from entering Italian territorial waters “in cases of grave threats to public…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
