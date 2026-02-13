Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indonesia: Police Disperse Papuans Protesting ‘Food Estate’ Project

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Members of the Voice of Catholic People of Papua gathered at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cathedral in Merauke, Indonesia, call on church officials to protect Indigenous people from government policies, January 25, 2026. © 2026 Stenly Dambujai (Tokyo) – Indonesian police unlawfully dispersed, beat, and detained 11 Papuan protesters in Merauke City, South Papua, on January 25, 2026, Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities should promptly and impartially investigate the incident, appropriately discipline or punish those responsible for abuses, and consult…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Like a scene out of a horror movie’: UN report warns of war crimes in Sudan’s El Fasher
~ Bangladesh Nationalist party secures victory in first election since Sheikh Hasina’s ousting
~ Pregnancy and pre-eclampsia: is aspirin the answer for everyone?
~ How a largely forgotten Supreme Court case can help prevent an executive branch takeover of federal elections
~ Colombia: Four months after the attack on Yendri Velásquez and Luis Peche, justice remains pending
~ Global: European states must retract outrageous attacks on UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese
~ Italy’s Harsh Immigration Bill Puts Lives at Risk
~ Voting in supermarkets, bank cards as ID and £500,000 fines for breaking the rules – how British elections could be about to change
~ Votes at 16: the UK government has a fight on its hands – but are politicians all missing the point?
~ Don’t fall in love this Valentine’s Day – read Wuthering Heights
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter