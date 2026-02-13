Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Votes at 16: the UK government has a fight on its hands – but are politicians all missing the point?

By Andrew Mycock, Chief Policy Fellow, University of Leeds
The UK government has unveiled plans to lower the voting age to 16 for general elections, heralding the delivery of a Labour pledge first made in 2010.

The intent of the UK government's electoral reform is understandable. Faith in politicians and democracy is at an all time low. Keir Starmer's election promise to restore…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
