Human Rights Observatory

Don’t fall in love this Valentine’s Day – read Wuthering Heights

By Andrew McInnes, Reader in Romanticisms, Edge Hill University
Wuthering Heights is back in the news and racing up the bestseller lists, thanks to a new film version by the provocative director Emerald Fennell, starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi. The film is marketing Wuthering Heights as “the world’s greatest love story”.

However, if this encourages you to read the novel for the first time and you’re expecting a boy-meets-girl romance, you might be in for a shock. Wuthering Heights is less happy ever after and more girl is already dead at the start of the novel, boy is haunted by girl, and then another boy is told the whole story by the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
