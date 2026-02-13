Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Four foods that can help improve your cholesterol and boost heart health

By Ioannis Zabetakis, Associate Professor, Food Chemistry, University of Limerick
Cholesterol has long been seen as a key culprit in cardiovascular disease. While it’s true that cholesterol does play a role, not all cholesterol is bad for us.

There are two main types of cholesterol.

The first type is low-density lipoprotein or LDL cholesterol. This is often referred to as the “bad” cholesterol because it causes fat to collect in the arteries as plaques. This makes it harder for blood to pump throughout…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
