Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Boofing: why taking illicit drugs rectally is so risky

By Joseph Janes, Senior Lecturer in Criminology, Swansea University
Prav Uppal, Senior Lecturer in Criminology, University of Wolverhampton
The route a drug takes into the body can matter as much as the drug itself – and rectal use brings risks that are rarely talked about openly.

Often called “boofing”, “booty bumping” or “plugging”, the practice involves taking drugs via the rectum rather than swallowing, snorting or injecting.

In health settings, this…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
