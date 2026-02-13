Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Little Amélie: a tender and creative exploration of the formation of childhood identity

By Rayna Denison, Professor of Film and Digital Arts, University of Bristol
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain is as much about animation as an artform as it is an adaptation of Belgian author Amélie Northomb’s book The Character of Rain (2000).

The French animated feature, co-directed by Maïlys Vallade and Liane-Cho Han, makes sophisticated use of animation style to interrogate the formation of the self in early childhood.

The film begins with Amélie telling us that she began as a god – a tube-like god – before being born into a “vegetative” state as a baby…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
