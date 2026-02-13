Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Early Mars was warm and wet not icy, suggests latest research

By Gareth Dorrian, Post Doctoral Research Fellow in Space Science, University of Birmingham
A recent study showed that Mars was warm and wet billions of years ago. The finding contrasts with another theory that this era was mainly cold and icy. The result has implications for the idea that life could have developed on the planet at this time.

Whether Mars was once habitable is a fascinating and intensely researched topic of interest over many decades. Mars, like the Earth, is about 4.5 billion years old and its geological history is divided into different epochs of time.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Like a scene out of a horror movie’: UN report warns of war crimes in Sudan’s El Fasher
~ Bangladesh Nationalist party secures victory in first election since Sheikh Hasina’s ousting
~ Pregnancy and pre-eclampsia: is aspirin the answer for everyone?
~ How a largely forgotten Supreme Court case can help prevent an executive branch takeover of federal elections
~ Colombia: Four months after the attack on Yendri Velásquez and Luis Peche, justice remains pending
~ Global: European states must retract outrageous attacks on UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese
~ Italy’s Harsh Immigration Bill Puts Lives at Risk
~ Indonesia: Police Disperse Papuans Protesting ‘Food Estate’ Project
~ Voting in supermarkets, bank cards as ID and £500,000 fines for breaking the rules – how British elections could be about to change
~ Votes at 16: the UK government has a fight on its hands – but are politicians all missing the point?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter