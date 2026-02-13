The five most romantic paintings of all time – according to art historians
By Yashaswini Chandra, Lecturer in South Asian Art History, University of Edinburgh
Daniel Fountain, Senior Lecturer in Art History and Visual Culture, University of Exeter
Emma Barker, Senior Lecturer In Art History
Marius Kwint, Reader in Visual Culture, University of Portsmouth
Pippa Catterall, Professor of History and Policy, University of Westminster
For Valentine’s Day, we asked five of our academic experts to tell us about the most romantic artwork they’ve ever encountered. From first dates to sleeping lovers, these are the paintings that have touched their hearts.
1. A Leisurely Ride by Nainsukh (circa 1740-1745)
At the heart of Nainsukh’s A Leisurely Ride, a court painting produced in the Pahari or Indian hill state of Jasrota in the mid-18th century, is an exchange of gaze which transfixes the moment.
In the painting, horses of varied hues stride across an Indian…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, February 13, 2026