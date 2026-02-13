Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘In a world that forces us apart, we still choose each other’ – Valentine’s poem to Hong Kong activist Chow Hang-tung

By Amnesty International
This poem was written last Mid-Autumn Festival, a Moon festival celebrated in Asia when the Moon is believed to be at its brightest. In our time, writing poetry is no longer just about expression or confession; it is an act of steadfast resistance. When meetings with a loved one are stubbornly blocked by authorities, and […] The post ‘In a world that forces us apart, we still choose each other’ – Valentine’s poem to Hong Kong activist Chow Hang-tung appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
