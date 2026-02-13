Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Trump’s EPA decides climate change doesn’t endanger public health – the evidence says otherwise

By Jonathan Levy, Professor and Chair, Department of Environmental Health, Boston University
Howard Frumkin, Professor Emeritus of Environmental and Occupational Health Sciences, University of Washington
Jonathan Patz, Professor of Environmental Medicine, University of Wisconsin-Madison
Vijay Limaye, Adjunct Associate Professor of Population Health Sciences, University of Wisconsin-Madison
Climate change is making people sicker and more vulnerable to disease, doctors and scientists explain. Erasing the federal endangerment finding increases the risk.The Conversation


