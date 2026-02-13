Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nepal: Publish Reports on Violent Crackdowns on Protests

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image “Gen Z” activists hold a demonstration in Kathmandu, Nepal, in September 2025 under the slogan ''Don't Forget the Blood of Martyrs,'' demanding justice and accountability for those killed during past protest movements. © 2025 Photo by Safal Prakash Shrestha/NurPhoto via AP Photo  (London) – Nepal’s interim government led by Prime Minister Sushila Karki should release the Commission of Inquiry report into deadly violence during the “Gen Z” protests of September 2025, as well as all the previous judge-led inquiry reports on human rights violations and abuses…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
