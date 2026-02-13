Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is it useful to talk to a dictator? Belarusian opposition have doubts

By Daria Dergacheva
Maria Kalesnikava made several calls to negotiate with the Belarusian dictator. This goes against the usual policies of both the Belarusian opposition in exile as well as the EU politicians


© Global Voices -
