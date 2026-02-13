Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Men lose their Y chromosome as they age. Scientists thought it didn’t matter – but now we’re learning more

By Jenny Graves, Distinguished Professor of Genetics and Vice Chancellor's Fellow, La Trobe University
The Y chromosome doesn’t seem to do much except determine sex – but its loss in older men might be linked to heart disease, cancer and Alzheimer’s.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Is it useful to talk to a dictator? Belarusian opposition have doubts
~ Working Together to Respect Human Rights and Humanitarian Law
~ Nepal: Publish Reports on Violent Crackdowns on Protests
~ Niger: Islamist Armed Group Massacres Villagers in West
~ Why forcing Ukraine into an election could misfire for Trump
~ ‘A lingering in stillness’: philosopher Byung-Chul Han on the radical power of gardening
~ Bulk-billing rates are up. But there’s more to delivering the best possible care
~ Colorectal cancer is increasing among young people, James Van Der Beek’s death reminds – cancer experts explain ways to decrease your risk
~ The Normal Heart: the early years of the fight against AIDS in an articulate, but fierce, cry of anger
~ View from The Hill: Sussan Ley leaves Angus Taylor his first hurdle, and it’s a high one
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter