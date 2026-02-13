Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘A lingering in stillness’: philosopher Byung-Chul Han on the radical power of gardening

By Thomas Moran, Lecturer in the Department of English, Creative Writing and Film, Adelaide University
Cicero, the Roman Stoic, once wrote to his friend Varro, pending a visit to his home: “If you have a garden in your library, we shall have all we want.” This same desire for good books and natural beauty is at the heart of Byung-Chul Han’s In Praise of the Earth, in which he reflects on gardening as a form of philosophical meditation.

Review: In Praise of the Earth: A Journey into the Garden – Byung-Chul Han (Polity)
The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
