Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Colorectal cancer is increasing among young people, James Van Der Beek’s death reminds – cancer experts explain ways to decrease your risk

By Christopher Lieu, Professor of Medical Oncology, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
Andrea Dwyer, Researcher in Community and Behavioral Health, Director of the Colorado Cancer Screening Program, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
Colon cancer symptoms can be subtle. While lifestyle changes can help reduce your risk, open communication with your family and doctor is essential.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
