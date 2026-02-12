Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Angus Taylor defeats Sussan Ley by hefty margin of 34-17 as Liberal leader

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Angus Taylor has defeated Sussan Ley for Liberal leader by a hefty margin of 34-17, giving him strong authority to try to improve the fortunes of the debilitated federal opposition.

The meeting. starting at 9am and lasting under an hour,  first carried a motion to spill the leadership by 33-17, a much higher gap than had been expected. There was one informal vote.

The new deputy leader is Jane Hume, defeating Ted O'Brien - who has been shadow treasurer under Ley - by 30-20 in the final ballot. Eliminated in earlier ballots were Dan Tehan and Melissa Price.

© The Conversation
