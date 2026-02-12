Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

League of their own: the NRL Indigenous All Stars vs Māori match is much more than a novelty

By Hoani Smith, Lecturer in Sport Management and Sport Science, Lincoln University, New Zealand
Dion Enari, Associate Professor, Ngā Wai a Te Tūī (Maori and Indigenous Research Centre) and School of Healthcare and Social Practice, UNITEC Institute of Technology
Phil Borell, Senior Lecturer (Above the Bar), Aotahi School of Maori and Indigenous Studies, University of Canterbury
Sunday’s season-opener in Auckland goes well beyond tokenism to showcase the extraordinary contribution of Indigenous athletes and fans to trans-Tasman rugby league.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How to make The Conversation a preferred source on Google
~ Angus Taylor defeats Sussan Ley by hefty margin of 34-17 as Liberal leader
~ Counter-drone technologies are evolving – but there’s no surefire way to defend against drone attacks
~ Protecting children in war is key to lasting peace, top UN envoy warns
~ How far can teenage Kiwi running star Sam Ruthe go? What science and history tell us
~ As Stolen Generations survivors ‘pass away at a rapid rate’, some still await official redress
~ The damaged Gaza War Cemetery highlights ongoing risk to soldier graves in conflict zones
~ Non-consensual AI porn doesn’t violate privacy – but it’s still wrong
~ Australia’s food labelling system isn’t working – here’s how we can fix it
~ As world trade shifts to invitation-only clubs, Australia is facing tough choices
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter