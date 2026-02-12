Tolerance.ca
Counter-drone technologies are evolving – but there’s no surefire way to defend against drone attacks

By Jamey Jacob, Regents Professor of Aerospace Engineering and Executive Director, Oklahoma Aerospace Institute for Research and Education, Oklahoma State University
Companies are selling a range of anti-drone devices, from guns that fire nets to powerful laser weapons, but no one system is sufficient for defending airports, power plants and other critical sites.The Conversation


