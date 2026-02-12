Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump says climate change doesn’t endanger public health – evidence shows it does, from extreme heat to mosquito-borne illnesses

By Jonathan Levy, Professor and Chair, Department of Environmental Health, Boston University
Howard Frumkin, Professor Emeritus of Environmental and Occupational Health Sciences, University of Washington
Jonathan Patz, Professor of Environmental Medicine, University of Wisconsin-Madison
Vijay Limaye, Adjunct Associate Professor of Population Health Sciences, University of Wisconsin-Madison
The Trump administration took a major step in its efforts to unravel America’s climate policies on Feb. 12, 2026. It moved to rescind the 2009 endangerment finding, a formal determination that greenhouse gas emissions, such as carbon dioxide and methane from burning fossil fuels, endanger public health…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How far can teenage Kiwi running star Sam Ruthe go? What science and history tell us
~ As Stolen Generations survivors ‘pass away at a rapid rate’, some still await official redress
~ The damaged Gaza War Cemetery highlights ongoing risk to soldier graves in conflict zones
~ Non-consensual AI porn doesn’t violate privacy – but it’s still wrong
~ Australia’s food labelling system isn’t working – here’s how we can fix it
~ As world trade shifts to invitation-only clubs, Australia is facing tough choices
~ What makes the perfect passionate kiss? 5 tips from history
~ Friday essay: Australia’s ‘quarry noir’ mines our anxiety about our biggest industry
~ US Greenhouse Gas Deregulation Hurts Reproductive Rights
~ What dating apps are really optimizing. Hint: it isn’t love
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter