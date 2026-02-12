Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The war after the war: How violence is passed down through generations

By Myriam Denov, Professor and Canada Research Chair in Children, Families and Armed Conflict, McGill University
Editor’s note: This story is the first in a series of articles from Canada’s top social sciences and humanities academics. Click here to register for In Conversation with Myriam Denov, Feb. 25 at 1 p.m. ET. This is a virtual event co-hosted by The Conversation Canada and the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada.

From Gaza to Ukraine and from Sudan to Myanmar, war rages across the globe, exacting its gravest toll on those least implicated in the violence: children.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
